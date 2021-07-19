Seamless Summer Option Free Meals in School Year 2021-2022 for Orangefield ISD

Orangefield ISD announced its policy today that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.

While no application or eligibility determination is required for your student to receive free meals this school year, income eligibility requirements will likely resume in the 2022-2023 school year. As such Orangefield ISD will process household applications during School Year 2021-2022 to ensure student eligibility for free or reduced-price meals during the first 30 days of the 2022-2023 school year while 2022-2023 applications are being processed. Each school/ site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.

Starting on August 11, 2021, Orangefield ISD will begin distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about these 2022-2023 eligibility benefits and actions households need to take, to apply. Applications also are available at your students school.

Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits to Start School Year 2022-2023

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits at the beginning of School Year 2022-2023:

Income

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels Categorical or Automatic Eligibility Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

Program Participant

Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

Income Eligibility

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must complete the free and reduced-price meal application and return it to your students campus. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

Names of all household members Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for

”No Social Security number”

Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

Categorical or Program Eligibility

Orangefield ISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Orangefield ISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have, should contact Zach Quinn, Director of Child Nutrition, 409-735-2285.

