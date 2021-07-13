July 13, 2021

North Orange Baptist Church Dedication

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:52 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021

After being out of its Worship Center for more than a year due hurricanes Laura and Delta, North Orange Baptist Church has completed a $2.5 million restoration of its buildings. It will hold a dedication of its fully restored Worship Center at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, August 1, with Chip Anthony giving the dedicatory message. The public is invited.

