On July 11. 1804, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr squared off to duel. Long term rivals and competitors, they agreed to put an end to their animosities in a very genteel shoot-out.

According to History.com, such affairs of honor were usually worked out peacefully “before any actual firing of weapons.”

Hamilton’s “second,”—assistant—for the duel, said Hamilton concluded the duel was morally wrong, and deliberately shot into the air. But Burr’s attendant asserted Hamilton fired at Burr—and missed.

“What happened next is agreed upon: Burr shot Hamilton in the stomach and the bullet lodged next to his spine. Hamilton was returned to New York, and he died the following afternoon.”

Eventually, Burr would lobby vigorously for America’s independence, and become Thomas Jefferson’s first vice president:

As History.com describes it, “Jefferson grew apart from him, and he did not support Burr’s renomination to a second term in 1804. That year, a faction of New York Federalists, who had found their fortunes drastically diminished after the ascendance of Jefferson, sought to enlist the disgruntled Burr into their party and elect him governor. Hamilton campaigned against Burr with great fervor, and Burr lost the Federalist nomination and then, running as an independent for governor, the election. In the campaign, Burr’s character was savagely attacked by Hamilton and others, and after the election he resolved to restore his reputation by challenging Hamilton to a duel.”

The Grateful American Book Prize recommends John Sedgwick’s War of Two: Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, and the Duel that Stunned the Nation , by John Sedgwick.

