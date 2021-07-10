July 10, 2021

Photo courtesy of Lacey Hale

Pet of the Week – Prince

By Dawn Burleigh



Meet Prince. He’s ready for that family backyard barbecue where he can lie in the grass and beat the heat. He loves ear scratches and belly rubs, and wants you to teach him to sit, stay, and walk on a leash–you know, since he has the lying down thing already aced. Call the Bridge City Animal Shelter today for more information. (409.735.8898)

