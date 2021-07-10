Pet of the Week – Prince
Meet Prince. He’s ready for that family backyard barbecue where he can lie in the grass and beat the heat. He loves ear scratches and belly rubs, and wants you to teach him to sit, stay, and walk on a leash–you know, since he has the lying down thing already aced. Call the Bridge City Animal Shelter today for more information. (409.735.8898)
You Might Like
And Now You Know: Young Men’s Committee discusses improvements to Orange 1912
Mike LouviereAnd Now You Know The Friday June 14, 1912, edition of the Daily Leader carried an article about improvements... read more