Community Briefs 7.10.21

Community Block Party

Price Funeral Home is hosting a Community Block Party from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at 1209 Sixth Street in Orange.

SWAMP POP Blowout

The 4th annual SWAMP POP Blowout is Saturday, July 10 at VFW Hall on Hwy. 87 in Orange. Open to the public, the event will feature Johnnie Allan, Gregg Martinez and the Delta Kings, TK Hulin, Parker James and Steve Adams. Tickets are $20. B.Y.O.B. For more information, call 738-2294 or 988-5283

Ask the Doc

NAACP – Orange Branch presents Ask the Doc – Q and A at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 on Facebook and YouTube Live. The topic is Cardiac Health “Your heart, your health” during a 30-minute interactive segment. Enjoy and be informed in a conversation with Dr. Louis Gilbert, MD, of Houston, as he highlights the impact cardiac health has had on the African American community and share informational tips on how to start heart healthy. NAACP hostesses are Mrs. Kianna Brooks and Ms. Mary Ekene.

Orange County Back the Blue Rally

Meet & Greet our local law enforcement from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, July 12 at Bayou Café in Vidor. This is our time to show how much we appreciate their dedication. Sheriff Mooney will be our speaker. Stop by after work. Families welcomed. The event is hosted by Orange County Republican Women and is free.

OC Historical Society Meeting

The Orange County Historical Society will tour the Cormier Museum in Orangefield on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. The museum consists of two large prefab buildings full of relics going back over 100 years. There are walk in replicas of buildings that existed in the community of Orangefield during the local oil boom. The many photographs give a good depiction of the early history of the oil field. Paul Cormier also collected toys and his museum has a large collection. The discovery of oil put Orange County “on the map” and the museum captures the event. This museum is a “must see” so mark your calendar. The public is welcome. The Board of Directors will have a short meeting in the museum starting at 6 p.m.

Anger Management Classes

Wells of Agape is holding Anger Management Classes start from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Go to www.wellsofagape.org click on classes and services, then Anger Management to register. It is $40 per person (non-refundable).. You must attend all 3 classes to receive a certificate of completion. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on July 15. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#

School Supply Drive

Gate City Guild #42 is holding a school supply drive to collect needed supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Drop off supplies through July 15 at Granger Chevrolet on MacArthur Drive in Orange or at The Orange Leader at 1008 Green Ave. in Orange.

Shaun Hallman Benefit

Texas Avenue Market Days on Saturday July 10, will host a benefit for Shaun Hallman from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1650 Texas Ave in Bridge City.

Benefit for Oscar LeBlanc

A benefit for Oscar LeBlanc will be held starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Bluebird Fish Camp. There will be barbecue dinners, live music, a drawing and an auction. For more information, call 443-655-6276.

Back to School Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 will host a Back to School Giveaway starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Lions Den Park in Orange. Hotdogs, chips and drinks will be provided by Big Daddy’s Food Truck. Ice cream giveaway from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. by Dime’s Delightful Treats.

Concert at VFW

Britt Godwin will be in concert at the VFW Post #2775 located at North State Hwy. 87 in Orange, a half mile north of Interstate 10, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on July 17, 2021. The event is open to the public.

Let’s Glow Crazy

Teens Making a Difference is hosting a Back to School Bash Let’s Glow Crazy from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Riverfront Boardwalk & Pavilion located at 601 Division in Orange. There will be school supply giveaway as well as live music food, door prizes and more activities. Wear bright colors! For more information, contact Nia Lewis at 409-920-1636

Cowboy Church of Orange County Vacation Bible School

Cowboy Church of Orange County’s first Vacation Bible School in their new Children’s Building will be held July 13-14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “Varmint Hunt.” There will be both indoor and outdoor activities. Lunch and snacks provided. Online enrollment is now open on Facebook page: Cowboy Church of Orange County Children’s Church. This event is free.

Food Safety Conference

Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance and Texas AgriLife Extension Service in Orange County are partnering together to present a free Food Safety Conference 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. The event will offer Speakers, Continental Breakfast, Lunch, Door Prizes, Vendors as well as Hand’s On Activities, Round Table Talk, Active Shooter Scenarios, Rodent Control, Vent-a-hood Maintenance and Health Department Speakers. Food Handlers Course offered for $20 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Deadline to register July 10, 2020. To register go to: orange.agrilife.org and click on the Registrations link.

Summer Reading Program

The 2021 Summer Reading Program at Orange Public Library is Wednesdays thru July 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Southeast Texas Stand Down

Southeast Texas Stand Down is designed to bring a wide range of pre-existing, specialized resources together at one location to help veterans and homeless veterans.

The event is 9 a.m. 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at Orange Church of God located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.