Eleanor Lorraine Coffman (Claybar), born September 15, 1926 in Orange Tx, died June 11, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband Charles and daughter Diane. Survived by her son Glen, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Brandi (and her husband Ivan), Natalee (and her husband Phat), Leah, and David, and great-grandchild Lillian. Lorraine was relentlessly optimistic, and truly never met a stranger. We will always hold dear the many powerful examples she set for living a fulfilling life. A memorial service will be held at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church in Dallas Texas at 10 AM on Saturday July 31st.