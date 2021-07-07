OC Historical Society August Meeting

The Orange County Historical Society will tour the Cormier Museum in Orangefield on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. The museum consists of two large prefab buildings full of relics going back over 100 years. There are walk in replicas of buildings that existed in the community of Orangefield during the local oil boom. The many photographs give a good depiction of the early history of the oil field. Paul Cormier also collected toys and his museum has a large collection. The discovery of oil put Orange County “on the map” and the museum captures the event. This museum is a “must see” so mark your calendar. The public is welcome. The Board of Directors will have a short meeting in the museum starting at 6 p.m.