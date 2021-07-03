FAITH : Appreciation – 30 Weeks to Oneness

As we enter week 4 of 30, let us take a look at appreciation – the expressing of thanks, praise or commendation. Recognizing accomplishment or effort of others.

Who does not want to feel appreciated? I want to believe that all of us do. So why is this a need, as it pertains to Oneness? The fact of the matter is, this is one of the most misunderstood feelings that humans have. What am I speaking too? As it pertains to appreciation, some may feel unappreciated while the person being accused of not appreciating, feels that they are showing appreciation.

Thus, we have discussions of whether a person does or doesn’t.

Let’s see if we can bridge the gap and gain a mutual understanding that will help us to show our loved ones that we appreciate them while helping them to feel they are appreciated.

First appreciation is the recognition and enjoyment of the good qualities of someone or something by obtaining a full understanding of those qualities, which leads to the expression of admiration, approval, and/or gratitude towards them in a way that is acceptable and palatable for them.

I believe that we sometimes miss the expression because we may not be showing our appreciation in ways that others want to receive it.

A husband can give his wife flowers as a token of appreciation and most of us may agree that this was a show of appreciation. If his wife prefers chocolates instead of flowers, she may very well not feel appreciated especially if she’s expressed that she loves chocolates.

This week let’s look to express praise, thanks and our appreciation in ways that will look to grow the bond in our relationships. If we don’t know what makes our loved ones feel appreciated, let’s have that conversation to inquire what might make our love one feel appreciated.

Our love language may not speak theirs. As it pertains to appreciation, our love may need to be bilingual.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.