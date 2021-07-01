Earl Geis retires as LSCO Process Technology/Instrumentation Program; Cheryl January to become Director

Lamar State College Orange announced an update to the Process Technology/Instrumentation Program.

Current director, Earl Geis, will retire as program director in August. Geis has led the program for ten years and contributed an incredible amount of passion and work to LSCO and LSCO students during his tenure. LSCO thanks Geis for all he has done for the Gator Family. Happily, Geis will remain part of the program as an adjunct instructor.

Current LSCO staff member and adjunct faculty member, Cheryl January, who will become the new Process Technology/Instrumentation Director.

January came to Lamar State College Orange in 2006 from Goodyear Chemical, where she worked for 10 years. At Goodyear Chemical she was a Process Operator and also worked in Organizational Development. An Orange native, January is a graduate of West Orange-Stark High School and received associate degrees from Lamar Institute of Technology in Process Technology and Occupational Safety and Health. She received a Bachelor’s of Social Work from Lamar University. Further, she earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio and will graduate in August with a Master’s in Management Information Systems from Lamar University.

January has worked at LSCO as an Adjunct Instructor in Process Technology and Safety and Environmental classes and as an Academic Advisor for fifteen years. In her spare time, she coordinates the Women’s Conference at Starlight Church of God in Christ and is involved in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

January will work with Geis throughout July and August and officially assume her new role when the Fall 2021 semester begins.

Individuals interested in pursuing a career in Process Technology or Instrumentation can register for Fall classes at LSCO through August 24, 2021. Information on how to register can be found at https://www.lsco.edu/registration/registration-guide.pdf.