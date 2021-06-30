Silver Elite Top Ladies of Distinction

Top Ladies install new officers: New officers for the Oran-je Chapter of the Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. (TLOD) were recently installed during the June meeting. The new leaders for 2021-2023 2-year term are Lady Katherine Mayo, president; Lady Zena Thibodeaux, recording secretary; Lady Jacqueline Levias, treasure and Lady Carolyn Mayfield, financial secretary. The Oran-je Chapter was organized in June 1984 by Lady Velma Jeter, chapter president. The Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. founded in 1964 is a non-profit educational humanitarian organization whose main purpose is to improve the quality of life in youths and adults in our community. We are looking forward to an exciting year.

On June 14, 2021, TLOD Silver Elite Ladies with 25 years plus service with the Oran-je Chapter were also honored for their dedicated service to Top Ladies as well as their community. We are so honored to have these Top Ladies as a part of our organization. For 25 years plus they have serviced our community and our youth. The Silver Elite Ladies include Lady Delores Warnell, Lady Aura Barnett, Lady Elzora Anderson, Lady Evera Enard, Lady Betty Curtis (not pictured) and Lady Essie Bellfield (not pictured). Each Top Lady was presented with a honorary certificate of service, TLOD 25-year plus service pin and orchids. We honor these ladies for their dedicated service and hard work.