Orange County marriage licenses issued 6.21-6.25.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of June 21 – June 25, 2021:
Zachary J. Plant and Brooke L. Tanton
Darren W. Davis and Ketra D. Fitzgerald
Alex J. Laurenzana and Hannah M. Bowersock
Warren A. Fitzsimmons and Kristin N. Quigley
Evan M. Boren and Natalie Z. Harakeh
Murray S. Smith and Lisa M. Guillory
Shedrick R. McGinnis, Jr. and Felicia M. Gautreaux
Trevor J. Salazar and Alicia A. Peck
Dale M. Williams, II and Shelly R. Jennings
Tyler J. Price and Chloe B. Caswell
Omar Martinez-Maldonado and Mayra J. Montoya
