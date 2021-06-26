Grilling up goodness

Paisley Stelly, 10, Piper Pollet, 10, Evie Vanhuis, 10 and Reese Peltier, 10 had their hands full Wednesday at the Orange County Expo and Convention Center on Farm to Marked Road 1442 preparing mouthwatering mini meatloaves for the grill during Texas A&M Agrilife Extension’s Fifth Annual Summer Youth Cooking Camp.