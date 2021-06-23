LIT ranked in Top 15 for Best Dental Hygiene Schools in Texas

BEAUMONT – Lamar Institute of Technology was named 12 out of 15 for the Best Dental Hygiene Schools in Texas, according to Nursingprocess.org.

LIT’s Dental Hygiene curriculum prepares students for the Dental Hygiene National Board and Clinical Regional exams.

The website said, although Texas offers “dozens of programs, not all of them provide you with the quality education that best prepares you for your career.” LIT “facilitates quality dental hygiene education with its experienced and dedicated faculty. The college provides…the latest lab facilities where students sharpen clinical skills. Additionally, with its on-campus dental clinic, students are offered the opportunity to serve the community while offering subsidized dental services.”

Program Coordinator Deborah Brown, RDH, MS, said, “We are so excited to receive this honor, and we take great pride in offering prospective students an AAS degree in one of the state’s premier programs.”

Nursingprocess.org is comprised of an independent group of educators and healthcare professions that helps aspiring nursing students “make informed decisions” about schools and programs, according to its website. The group used the following methodology to grade the top Dental Hygiene schools in Texas: ‘Academic Quality (50 percent), Editorial Team Ratings (30 percent) and Affordability (20 percent).’

Nursingprocess.org said, ‘Academic Quality’ encompasses the number of students accepted, those who graduated, full-time retention rate and student-to-faculty radio. Affordability consists of the percentage of students who receive financial aid. “A high percentage of students receiving financial aid means the college’s financial aid office has been instrumental in matching eligible students to suitable grants, loans, or scholarships. This means you stand a better chance of receiving financial aid.”

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Dental Hygienists in Texas earn a median annual salary of $77,090 a year. Growth for this field is projected to be 21.79 percent by 2026, according to Careeronestop.com.

To read more about LIT’s latest honor, visit https://www.nursingprocess.org/dental-hygiene-programs/texas/. LIT is currently enrolling for Summer and Fall 2021, and offering ‘Take 1 free on LIT.’ Those interested may visit lit.edu/cares or lit.edu/go.

