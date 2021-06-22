Spindletop Center Earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation

BEAUMONT, Texas – CARF International announced that Spindletop Center has been accredited for a period of three years for ten programs, including:

Adult Outpatient Treatment for Substance Use Disorders Assertive Community Treatment

Service coordination for children and adolescents, mental health Service coordination for adults, mental health

Crisis intervention adults with mental health

Crisis intervention children and adolescents, mental health Supported living for adults, mental health

Outpatient treatment for adults, mental health

Outpatient treatment for adolescents, mental health

Day treatment program for adults, mental health (Hope Center)

This is the first accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to Spindletop Center and is extended to go through March 31, 2024.

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process that CARF states has shown Spindletop Center’s “services, personnel, and documentation clearly indicate an established pattern of conformance to standards.” Spindletop Center has demonstrated to a team of surveyors its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

“I am so pleased to have received this ‘stamp of approval’ from CARF; an assurance to those we serve and the community at large that Spindletop Center can be trusted to provide compassionate, quality and effective care,” said Holly Borel, Chief Executive Officer of Spindletop Center.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.