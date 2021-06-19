FAITH: Admonition – 30 Weeks to Oneness

Week 2 of 30 brings us to a trait that all of us need but a few of us want. When we think about this word, it has been given a bad reputation. The truth is that all of us need to be admonished at one time or another.

The admonishment I’m referring to is that of constructive guidance in what to avoid. The sound loving counsel that is given to advise or warn us.

Now I myself am confident concerning you, my brethren, that you also are full of goodness, filled with all knowledge, able also to admonish one another. (Romans 15:14 NKJV)

Paul here speaks of how we want to condition ourselves as it pertains to our loved ones. Before we begin to admonish someone, let’s check to see that our heart tank is full of goodness and intellect filled with all knowledge.

All knowledge is needed to help make admonishing palatable. It’s not enough for us to know that our loved one is in need of guidance. The deep question is why? Why do they need this advice?

Of course, it can be because of the lack of knowledge, but why don’t they know. Who has not made some crazy decisions?

Our admonishing needs to be that of understanding where our loved one may be and give education to help them achieve where they want to be.

Admonishing has for the most part been expressed from the position of reprimand, again giving admonishing a bad rep.

Reprimand speaks to and from the posture of rebuke. Reprimand in the form of severe or formal reproof can be hard to digest. I understand that some of our loved ones may need it and may not always accept or adhere to sound counsel.

However, this week let’s focus our attention to intentionally filling our hearts with goodness and our intellect with all knowledge.

That when we speak, we take into account all aspects of the situation and wrap our admonishing with adoration.

Never give something we would not want ourselves.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.