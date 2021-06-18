Ashley Pace receives Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree

HARROGATE, TN — Ashley Pace of Orange, received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) in Harrogate, Tennessee, on May 22, 2021. Pace graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors. She wore a yellow honor cord and was recognized as a member of Phi Zeta for being in the top twenty-five percent of the senior class.

Pace received a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University.

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The LMU-College of Veterinary Medicine is located on LMU’s main campus in Harrogate, Tennessee, with additional academic facilities in nearby Lee County, Virginia. LMU-CVM is an integral part of the University’s medical programs and provides real-world, community-based education in a collaborative learning environment.