Today is June 17

2021 fashion trends to watch: Late 90s comeback and more

Keeping up on the latest fashion trends often means having a foot firmly planted in the past. Experts say fashion is cyclical, which means there’s a good chance that if you hold on to items long enough, they’ll become popular once again.

New York-based celebrity stylist Samantha Brown says it’s common for trends to follow a 20-year cycle for reappearance. That means that the looks that were popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s are now poised for a comeback.

In addition to Y2K-esque influences, current fashion trends are focused on easy-to-wear items that will continue to help people be comfortable during Zoom meetings, but also ensure they look put together when they venture outside into a post-pandemic world. Here’s a look at some of what’s trending.

· Ripped jeans: Distressed jeans have now paved the way for big 1990s rips in lighter-washed denims, which have made a return in a big way. Browse your local Forever 21 or Hollister and all the cool kids are now donning what their parents wore while attending college decades ago. And while you’re updating your jeans, be sure to pick high-waisted, wider-legged “Mom” jeans, as they’re more popular than skinny options.

· Chokers: Chokers were one of the quintessential accessories of the 1990s. Tight around the neck, these necklaces can be made from stretchy fabrics, leather cords or even beads. They’re at home at a music festival or a night out on the town.

· Patchwork prints: Patchwork offers a more delicate take on the flannel of early 1990s grunge attire. Style experts say it provides a romantic touch, but is still casual and edgy.

· Sporty and hip-hop trends: Sporty Spice and Gwen Stefani could often be seen in sports bras and athletic pants, and that look is returning. Athletic-inspired hoodies, brands, track pants, and footwear are casual and comfortable. Overalls are another effortless and laid back style to make a resurgence. They’re equally at home paired with heels or Vans, Adidas or Converse sneakers.

· Cropped cardigans and tops: Showing midriff is back in a big way. Stores are stocked in cropped tops that are just as cute with lounge-worthy sweatpants as high-waisted jeans.

· Sweatpants: Perhaps fueled by a year of spending time indoors learning virtually and working from home, sweatpants and leggings emerged as go-to staples for daily dressing and were dubbed “couch clothing.” When heading out now, trade in muted gray or black for candy-colored joggers.

· Bulky footwear: If you are a guy or gal who never left home without your trusty Doc Martens in the past, dust off those boots and other clunky shoes for the ultimate comeback. Top Trends Guide says 1990s shoes, such as square toe heels, combat boots, platforms, and thick-soled sneakers, are trendy once again.

Fashion trends will look familiar this year, as many looks trace their roots to the late 1990s and early 2000s.

