OrangeYouBold: Discovering great finds and perfect fits

Hello beautiful people. Summer is here and the garage clean outs are in full swing. I love a great find and I caught one this weekend.

Make sure you keep your eyes peeled to your social media sites for sales. One person’s trash is another’s treasure they say. That is so true.

We redecorate and change our style, but there is someone changing their style to your old style.

Life is good with a little change. Take advantage of the opportunity to save money when someone is selling their old items.

Back to this weekend, I saw a great little shelf that I thought I could use but I passed on it at first. I thought about it again and decided to drive by and check it out.

The shelf is very narrow, and I knew it would fit in a space in my living room that is extremely narrow. I got the 6 ft tall wrought iron piece for $10. I actually paid $15 because it was a great deal and I felt like giving a few extra dollars. I do that often if something is priced very low.

Nevertheless, I threw it in the back of my truck and brought it home. It was a perfect fit and I intend on panting the piece but for the purpose of showing you a great find I decided to set it up and stage a few items for show.

I do intend to use it to display my potheads, plants and maybe a few photographs. The piece has an open concept which is great for keeping the space open and not closing in the wall it is located on.

The lesson here is there are some things that are cheap enough for you to take a chance on and

if it doesn’t work out you can resell the item and get your money back or gift it to someone else. Sometimes we aren’t looking for the things that find us.

That doesn’t mean you have to buy every great deal, but I won’t judge you if you do.

I will get my money’s worth out of this cute little shelf and probably resell it at some point. It won’t be hard to recoup my ten dollars.

Remember this is also the time of year when college kids are moving and getting rid of things. High school students are moving into dorm rooms and looking for great buys as well. If you are looking to get rid of some things, now is the time to post it.

