OISD hires new JH Assistant Principal
Monday night the Orangefield ISD school board approved the hire of David Mire for the Junior High assistant principal position. Mire joins the district from Port Neches Middle School where he taught and coached in addition to filling in as a campus administrator on numerous occasions. Prior to his stint at Port Neches, Mire taught math and science while coaching at West Orange-Stark Middle School.
