World Blood Donor “Celebration” Begins Amid Chronic Shortages

LifeShare Blood Center is joining blood collection organizations across the globe to celebrate the lifesaving work by those who donate blood. June 14th, 2021 is World Blood Donor Day.

Although LifeShare is extremely grateful to those who donate blood, this year’s event is overshadowed by the extremely low blood supply. This week, only one blood center in the United States reported having a 3-day supply of blood available. LifeShare currently has less than a one-day supply on five blood types.

The blood supply is affecting patient care and doctors are making tough decisions each day on how to treat patients given the lack of available blood.

“As our community rebounds from the unprecedented effects of the pandemic, the need for blood donations has never been more crucial. Increases in elective procedures as well as ongoing cancer, trauma and surgical treatments have decreased blood inventories to levels not seen in decades,” said LifeShare Medical Director Tim Peterson, M.D. “It’s the blood donated today that saves a life tomorrow.”

LifeShare is encouraging more people to make the commitment to become blood donors. Of the more than 328 million Americans, less than 7 million people donate blood each year. “When is there a better time to become a donor than on World Blood Donor Day? What are you waiting for?” said LifeShare Executive Director Benjamin Prijatel.

Those wanting to participate can go to LifeShare.org for a list of upcoming blood drives or to make an appointment.