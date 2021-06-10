Today is June 10

Shampoo Week

Natural ways to fight dandruff

Dandruff is a skin condition of the scalp that is relatively easy to spot. Telltale flakes can be seen on shoulders, and are especially noticeable on dark clothing.

Dandruff can be embarrassing and sufferers may try various methods to alleviate the symptoms. While relatively harmless, dandruff can cause itching and irritation. The Mayo Clinic says the condition may worsen during the fall and winter when indoor heating can dry out the skin. Leading causes of dandruff include irritated, oily skin that forms flaky white or yellow scales. Failing to shampoo enough may contribute to the buildup of oils and skin cells, which also can cause dandruff. A yeast-like fungus known as malassezia lives on the scalps of many adults, and when it is overproduced, can cause more skin cells to grow, resulting in dandruff. Dry skin and skin sensitivity also may contribute to dandruff.

Dandruff typically does not require the care of a doctor. Many over-the-counter shampoos and products designed to alleviate flaking are readily available. Many dandruff products contain coal tar to lessen symptoms, offers the American Academy of Dermatology.

People who suspect they have dandruff should speak with a doctor just to rule out dandruff as a symptom of something more serious. After such discussions, those concerned about over-the-counter treatments may want to try these natural remedies.

· Lemon juice: Massage two tablespoons of lemon juice into the scalp and rinse with water.

· Apple cider vinegar: Mix 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar with 1/4 cup water in a spray bottle. Spritz on the scalp and wrap your head with a towel. Allow to penetrate for up to an hour before washing hair as usual.

· Tea tree oil: Add some tea tree oil to a favorite shampoo and wash normally.

· Aspirin: Crush two aspirins into a fine powder and add it to your shampoo. Leave the mixture on for one to two minutes and rinse well.

· Olive oil or coconut oil: These oils can be massaged into the scalp and left to sit. Shampoo normally afterward. Shampoos that contain coconut oil or olive oil can be used as well.

