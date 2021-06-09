June 9, 2021

Sam Houston State University Spring 2021 Graduates

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:15 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Texas —The following area students received degrees during the 2021 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.

Orange:

Bree Cloud, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre, Magna Cum Laude
Cierra Foreman, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

 

