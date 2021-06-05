FAITH: Abandonment kills the child

There is so much political conversation about pro-life or pro-choice and the rights of women when it comes to an unborn child. However more important than this is the choice of abortion that is made by the male after the child is born.

Let’s think about it.

How many of our sons and daughters after being born have been aborted by their fathers. Abortion is about a choice for or against life. Too many of our children are being killed because our males are choosing to kill the life of the child that they have fathered by aborting them through the means of abandonment.

Abandonment is abortion.

When a father abandons his children he kills the dreams, goals and life of the child. I do believe that this is worse than the aborting of an unborn child.

A choice is made by the mother to bring life through a child only to have the father to kill the life through aborting the child. Are we looking to address this concern?

A male can help to create a child but a man cultivates a child. The blessing is that unlike aborting an unborn child, the born child has a chance to live prior to the destruction of their life that there are men who have a desire to step up, to nurse them back to health by the covering, cultivating and celebrating the life of the child.

We truly need more daddy role models.

We are losing our sons to the grit and glamor of unhealthy role models.

Fathers, do you care for or about your children? Are you adoring them or aborting them? Just sending child support is not enough although that is a start. It doesn’t end there, it begins there.

Children not only need our treasure, they need our temple, talents and our time. This will not change until the hurt that these young fathers have had to suppress because they themselves have been aborted is addressed.

Men it’s time for us to look to reconcile relationships between fathers and sons. We have to give more than money; we need to give positive messages of adoration, administration and application of love, forgiveness and vision.

I am very much pro-choice for pro-life or let me say it this way, I’m very much in favor of productive choice for productive life.

You have a choice, what’s yours?

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.