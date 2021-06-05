AAUW 2021 scholarship winners are named

Two young ladies were presented with a $1000 scholarship each from the Orange Chapter of American Association of University Women (AAUW) on Thursday at Old Orange Café.

AAUW board members honored Nia Hodges of West Orange-Stark High School and Lizeth DeLaFuente of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School at a luncheon.

Each year, AAUW gives an outstanding female senior from LCMHS, as well as from WOSHS, the special academic award.

Lizeth applied for the scholarship to helping with funding school and because the organization is women supporting women.

She will attend University of Texas in Austin to study biology. She plans to become an orthodontist.

When not studying she enjoys learning about other cultures.

“I really want to go to Italy,” Lizeth said. She added Italian has been one of her favorite cultures to learn about.

Nia Hodges knew the cost of school would be a financial struggle so she applied for several scholarships.

“I am so grateful for the scholarship,” Nia said. “I owe it all to God.”

Nia, who already graduated from Lamar State College Orange with an Associates thanks to the Dual Credit Program offered, will attend Sam Houston State University for integrated studies.

“I have three minors,” Nia said. “They are Communications, Marketing and Photography.”

After completing her Bachelor’s, she goal is to obtain her Masters.

“I know I want to do something I love,” Nia said when asked what career path she was considering. “Possibly something with children, but at this time I am undecided.”

Both students knew each other as they worked at Chic filA together. They took a few moments to share who they knew would be at the others school as they congratulated each other on being awarded the scholarship.

AAUW is a non-profit organization just over 100 years old.

The main philanthropy is the two scholarships each year. It’s major fundraiser is annually at The Art in the Park, selling used books on the porch of the Lutcher Theater.

AAUW also provides books for The North Early Learning Center and participates with the Friends of the Orange Library and the City of Orange Public Library in the Library Family of the Year Program.

The organization welcomes all new members.

The organization also holds a Book Club meeting once a month.