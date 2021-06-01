OUTDOOR Music Ministry
OUTDOOR Music Ministry continues every Sunday evening in June 2021 in Honor of the Late/Pastor Agnes Ceaser Legacy at 2133 Simmons Drive in Orange. Bring your family, friends and lawn chair and enjoy the Healing Sounds from Heaven OUTDOORS. Day and time are subject to change based on weather conditions. Contact Secretary/Minister of Music Doris Ceaser for more details 337-912-5235
