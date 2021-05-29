Beaumont Elks continue to support the challenge of Heads Without Beds

To The Leader

Did you know that one in five people in the Golden Triangle live below the poverty level? About one in ten struggles to make ends meet with less than half of the federal poverty level of income.

It is difficult to find the actual statistics, but too many boys and girls go without a bed or even a pillow to sleep on because their families cannot afford one. These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets, and even floors. This can affect their health as well as their happiness.

For the second straight year, The Beaumont Elks Lodge 311 has donated $2,500 to Sleep In Heavenly Peace, Beaumont Chapter, for supplies to build bunk beds for kids in Hardin, Jefferson, and Orange counties.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a national non-profit with chapters spread across the country. They believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that every child needs. SHP is a volunteer organization that builds beds for kids who are sleeping on the floor.

The local chapter in Beaumont, a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need throughout the Golden Triangle, is led by Jack Seely and his wife Charlotte.

Seely said, “We are so proud of our relationship with the Beaumont Elks, an organization with such a strong history of helping children. And we expect that relationship will continue to grow as we move forward.”

The Beaumont Elks have been serving this community since 1895. The Elks Lodge is much more than just a building. It’s a place where neighbors come together, families share meals, and children grow up.

John Galvan, the Exalted Ruler (president) of the Beaumont Elks, said, “It was a great discovery for us to find Sleep in Heavenly Peace here in Beaumont. The Elks commitment to children is well known and we are pleased to continue our relationship with them.”

He went on to say, “In addition to the donation for materials for new beds, the Elks are committing to sponsor a Beaumont Elks Bunk Bed Build Day next month with 40-50 volunteers from the Lodge and from other charitable groups related to us. That alone could add another 40-50 beds to the supply.”

Assisting the Elks in their support for SHP at the Beaumont Elks Bunk Bed Build Day are some other organizations with links to the Beaumont Lodge – including the Red Knights Motorcycle Club, Stable Spirit of Vidor TX, Cowboy Church of Beaumont, Boys Haven Board of Directors, and Praise Church of Beaumont. A special salute to “Kevin and Friends” for volunteering. In total, 40-50 volunteers are expected for this joint event on June 5th 2021.

The donation to SHP was enabled by a Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation, part of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

Beaumont Elks Lodge #311 is extremely proud to have been able to make these connections happen. The Elks’ motto is ELKS CARE, ELKS SHARE