Parenting Class June

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Family Worship Center located at 2300 41st Street (Old Bancroft School) in Orange, Texas. Enter on right side of building by Wells of Agape sign. (room 35) Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Where it says “write a note” type who is taking the class and what class it is. example. John Smith, November Parenting class so we’ll know it’s not a donation. Childcare is not provided.