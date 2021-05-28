Orange County marriage licenses issued 5.24-5.28.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of May 24 – May 28, 2021:
Charles Butcher and Amber Seelke
Thomas Leystra and Michelle Cummings
David Harrington and Priscilla Babineaux
Spencer Hamilton and Jeanne Cormier
Conner Wilbur and Tierney Rice
Jeremy Callahan and Jennifer Bryan
Brandon Charlot and Kristille Orebo
James Castro and Emma-Lee Wells
Dennis Pesek and Cheryl Parish
Derek Meier and Michelle Jaarah
Colt Pentland and Cherish Fenner
Ernesto Alonso and Yaquelin Navarro-Maldonado
Tyler McDaniel and Lacey Hoffmann
Jeffery Malcom and Jeanna Pagel
Adam Scales and Emily Ginn
Gregory Gunter and Erin Castillo
