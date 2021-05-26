Today is May 26
Senior Health and Fitness Day
How seniors can approach exercise
Exercise is a vital component of a healthy lifestyle. By making exercise part of their day-to-day routines, people of all ages, including men and women over the age of 65, can greatly improve their overall health.
The American Academy of Family Physicians notes that seniors should aspire to be as active as possible. Exercise is a great way to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine and has been linked to reduced risk for diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and osteoporosis. Though adults with chronic illnesses may be hesitant to exercise, the AAFP notes that it’s possible for men and women who have been diagnosed with such conditions to exercise safely. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that regular physical activity is one of the most important things seniors can do for their health and can potentially prevent many health problems associated with aging.
Frequency of exercise
Seniors, particularly those who have not exercised much in the past, may not know how much exercise they need to reap the full rewards of physical activity. Though it’s best to discuss exercise with a physician prior to beginning a new regimen, various public health agencies advise seniors to get at least 2.5 hours of moderate aerobic exercise each week. Brisk walking is one example of moderate aerobic exercise. Seniors who want to sweat a little more when exercising can replace moderate aerobic exercise with one hour and 15 minutes of vigorous exercise, such as jogging, each week.
Is strength training safe for seniors?
The CDC advises seniors to incorporate muscle-strengthening activities into their weekly fitness routines twice per week. Lifting waits, working with resistance bands, heavy gardening, and even some forms of yoga qualify as muscle-strengthening activities. Exercises that use your body weight for resistance, such as sit-ups and push-ups, also can help build strength. Always speak with a physician before beginning a muscle-strengthening exercise regimen and, if possible, work with a personal trainer, especially if you’re a novice.
When to stop a workout
It’s imperative that seniors recognize when to stop working out. Exercising more than is recommended by your doctor can increase the risk of illness or injury. In addition, stop exercising if any of the following symptoms appear:
· Dizziness or shortness of breath
· Chest pain or pressure
· Swollen joints
· Nausea
· Tightness in muscles or joints
· Pain anywhere in the body
· Throbbing or burning sensations
Exercise can help seniors stay healthy and feel more energetic throughout the day. Before beginning a new regimen, seniors should discuss physical activity with their physicians.
**
World Otter Day
Just like many people, there are giant otters that are considered chatterboxes for their species. Though they can’t form words, they have a vocabulary that consists of 22 recognizable noises. Each noise is used to address a different type of situation. This is how giant otters effectively communicate with each other.
5 Otter Facts
- Otters are animals with thick fur that helps them float in the water
- Otters often use rocks to crack open food
- The male otter bites the female when they are breeding
- While eating and resting otters often hold hands
Otters Scientific Name
The taxonomy of otters puts them as the L Canadensis species. The scientific name for an otter is Carnivora, with otter being its common name. It belongs to the weasel family and its subfamily is the Lutrinae. The classification it falls under is Mammalia.
In total, there are 13 different species of otters. While the giant is the largest, its polar opposite is the small-clawed. Two of the species of otters are water animals, known as the sea otter and the marine otter. The other 11 species are river otters.
The first time otters were called otters was in 1913. They were listed as being among the wild animals to be found in California. Dating back over a century, otters used to be referred to as land otters as opposed to river otters.
**
Blueberry Cheesecake Day
Vanilla Mascarpone Blueberry Cheesecake
Crust
- 2 Cups slivered almonds
- 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Filling
- 2 Packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, at room temperature
- 2 Packages (8 ounces each) mascarpone cheese, at room temperature
- 1 1/3 Cups granulated sugar
- 1 Tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 vanilla extract
- 4 large eggs
Topping
- 4 Tablespoons sugar
- 2 Tablespoons water
- 2 Packages (6 ounces each) Driscoll’s Blueberries
Crust
-
PREHEAT oven to 350°F.
-
BUTTER or COAT with cooking spray a 9-inch springform pan.
-
PLACE 2 cups slivered almonds into bowl of a food processor.
-
ADD 2 tablespoons granulated sugar.
-
PROCESS mixture until almonds are finely ground.
-
ADD 2 tablespoons melted butter.
-
PROCESS just until ingredients are combined.
-
PACK mixture into bottom of springform pan.
-
BAKE until crust is lightly golden and set, about 15 minutes.
-
ALLOW crust to cool completely.
Filling
-
REDUCE oven temperature to 300°F.
-
WRAP springform pan with triple layer of heavy-duty aluminum foil, making sure foil reaches top of pan.
-
BRING a large pot of water to boil.
-
PLACE two 8-ounce packages cream cheese into bowl of an electric mixer.
-
MIX on low speed until cream cheese is completely smooth WHILE SCRAPING down mixer attachments and sides of bowl as needed.
-
ADD two 8-ounce packages mascarpone cheese.
-
MIX on low speed until mixture is completely smooth WHILE SCRAPING down mixer attachments and sides of bowl as needed.
-
ADD 1 1/3 cup granulated sugar.
-
MIX on low speed until mixture is completely smooth WHILE SCRAPING down mixer attachments and sides of bowl as needed.
-
ADD scrapings from 1 vanilla bean and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
-
MIX on low speed until mixture is completely smooth WHILE SCRAPING down mixer attachments and sides of bowl as needed.
-
ADD 4 large eggs, one at a time, WHILE MIXING on low speed.
-
POUR batter into cooled crust.
-
PLACE springform pan into a large roasting pan.
-
PLACE roasting pan into oven.
-
CAREFULLY FILL roasting pan with boiling water halfway up side of springform pan.
-
BAKE 1 hour 30 minutes or until edge of cheesecake is set and center jiggles slightly.
-
CAREFULLY REMOVE roasting pan from oven.
-
CAREFULLY REMOVE springform pan from roasting pan.
-
ALLOW cheesecake to cool completely on a wire rack.
-
CHILL cheesecake in refrigerator until cold throughout, 4 to 6 hours or overnight.
Topping
-
PLACE 4 tablespoons sugar into a medium saucepan.
-
ADD 2 tablespoons water.
-
SIMMER over medium-high heat until sugar is dissolved.
-
REDUCE heat to medium-low.
-
ADD two 8-ounce packages blueberries.
-
COOK WHILE STIRRING occasionally until juices release and blueberries soften, about 5 minutes.
-
ALLOW berry mixture to cool slightly.
-
SPOON blueberry mixture over cooled cheesecake.
-
SERVE immediately or store in refrigerator for up to several days until ready to serve.
LSCO to name plaza after legend ‘Gatemouth’
