OrangeYouBold: Never too early to prepare for school days

Hello beautiful people. School is out for summer or close to it. Why am I bringing up school? I am glad you asked. I love the idea of planning ahead and finding a great deal.

Grab your 2020 school supply list as a guide. There are always items on the list that never change like paper, pencils, and notebooks. You will often find these items extremely cheap in the summer as stores clearance them out. This is your sign to buy now and put them away for the upcoming school year. I often donate extra supplies to the school at the beginning of the year and if this is a desire of yours now is a great time to stock up. Budget is not a dirty word and that goes for everyone. It’s wonderful if you can afford to donate at any given time, but a sound budget can increase the volume in which you donate.

Start researching what type of backpack your student would like and purchase it in the summer months. By the time school restarts you will have taken vacations and money could be a little tight so take the stress off by purchasing those items now.

I understand that school is just ending but supplies unlike clothing are items your child will not outgrow. You will not go wrong by shopping ahead.

I know shopping ahead can lead to the misplacement of things so designate a storage tote or an area in your home for these items.

Toss anything school related inside and you can check it periodically and when the new supply list is available you can mark off the items you have purchased. This will simply make your life easier and lighten your financial burden in August.

We have very short summers and school will be starting again very soon. At times we think we have all the time in the world but that simply isn’t the case and the sooner we come to terms with it the better off we will be.

Let’s say you think this is a great idea for someone else but not for you. No problem at all. How many times do you go in Walmart a week? While you are there pick up a $20 gift card. Keep them in your wallet or put them away. You will have options if you do this. You can buy school supplies or snacks for lunches.

Honestly you can spend it on whatever you may need before school starts and you have given yourself a head start and that is what this article is all about.

Be proactive as school is ending. There is no time like the present.

