LifeShare will hold a Blood Drive at Faith United Methodist Church from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday June 13 at 8608 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange in the Youth Classroom. Your blood donation will go to someone battling cancer, enduring sickle cell disease, undergoing surgery r suffering through a traumatic accident. Donate and receive a LifeShare T-shirt while supplies last. For more information, cContact Ina Hansin aiilh@aol.com or 409-656-5122.