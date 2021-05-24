Ralph Christian Thon, 78, of Bridge City, passed away on May 16, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange with a celebration of life and service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Born in Kenogami, Quebec, on October 2, 1942, he was the son of Christian Thon and Grace (Fisk) Thon. Ralph was an Engineer at the Orange Ship building yard for many years. He enjoyed many things including fishing, boating, golf, and sailing in Maine. Ralphs true passion was gardening, he started a tree planting initiative in Orange. Which future generation will enjoy the fruits of having planted many satsumas, pecans, and mayhaws around the city. He was also able to work alongside of the Master gardeners on the tree program. He was a member of Lions Club for many years, being awarded Lion of the year in 2020. Ralph helped at Lions children camp yearly cutting trees and was involved in Lions carnivals. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Christian Thon and Grace (Fisk) Thon; grandson, Tyler Hryhorchuk; son, Ralph Christian Thon, Jr.; sister, Ingrid Fox; brother, Freddy Thon and Eric Thon; niece, Glenda Smith.

He is survived by his significant other of 26 years, Kathy Ginn; children, Glenn Eric Thon of Orange, TX, Karen Hryhorchuk and husband Ken of Orange , TX, Michael Ginn and wife Fay of Bridge City, TX, and Robert Ginn of Beaumont, TX; grandchildren, Jacob Hryhorchuk and wife Chelsey of Orange, TX, Eric Villalta of Tennessee, Cody Ginn and Fiancé Samantha of San Antonio, TX, Megan Ginn of Orange, TX, Amanda Braxton and husband Brandon of Orangefield, TX, Emily Ginn and Fiancé Adam Scales of Orangefield, TX; great grandchildren, Vera Rei Ginn, Brayden Villata, Hayden Villata, and Tristan LeBlanc; sister, June Adair of New Brunswick, Canada; nieces, Denise Boyette of Suffolk, VA, Paula Livernois and husband Craig of Chesapeake, VA, Jody Adair of New Brunswick, Canada, Bobbie Adair of New Brunswick, Canada.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lions Club of Orange TX.

