LSCO awards scholarships at first ever Career and Technical Education Signing Day
Lamar State College Orange held its first-ever Career and Technical Education (CTE) Signing Day last night, awarding twenty-two students technical scholarships sponsored by local industry and foundation partners.
The event, patterned after a high school student “signing” their intent to play college sports, featured technical program scholarship awards from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, the Donald T. Boumans Foundation, Invista Orange, the Nelda C. and H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation, and the LSCO Foundation. The incoming and current students who earned these scholarships, when called to the stage, signed their scholarship award certificate with their families, scholarships sponsors, and LSCO President, Dr. Thomas Johnson, by their side.
“These scholarships are the result of some incredible generosity by our local industry and foundation benefactors. Generosity that manifests in the form of a permanent investment in our students’ futures and our community’s future. These students represent our bright, Orange future, and these scholarships will help them achieve that future. We are proud to celebrate these students and their achievements,” said LSCO President Thomas Johnson.
In attendance to congratulate their scholarship recipients were Craig Lemon and Vicki Derese from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Chris Brittain and Lacey Lemoine from Invista Orange, Clyde “Tad” V. McKee III from the Nelda C. and H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation, and Judge Courtney Arkeen from the LSCO Foundation.
Scholarship Recipients:
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Scholarships
- Kaycie Gunn, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange
- Floyd Mouton, Process Technology, West Orange-Stark High School
- Coy Walker, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange
Donald T. Boumans Foundation Scholarships
- Kade Benoit, Instrumentation, Bridge City High School
- Grace Dean, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange
- Justin Sutton, Business, Deweyville High School
Invista Orange Scholarships
- Nathan Bullard, Business Management, Vidor High School
- Nia Lewis, Business Management, West Orange-Stark High School
- Anthony Moore, Welding Technology, Lamar State College Orange
- Dakota Posey, Process Technology, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
- Bailee South, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Orangefield High School
Nelda C. & H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation Scholarships
- Jennifer August, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Lamar State College Orange
- Autumn Burt, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Buna High School
- Jesse Doucette, Process Technology, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
- Natalie Janda, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Lamar State College Orange
- Sara Tucker, Upward Mobility Nursing (RN), Lamar State College Orange
LSCO Foundation Orange Memorial Hospital Corporation Scholarship
- Jasmine Brown, Upward Mobility Nursing (RN), Lamar State College Orange
- J’Ana Courtier, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
- Kelsey Garrett, Dental Assisting, Lamar State College Orange
- Jonathan Jenkins, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Deweyville High School
- Bethany Martinez, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Lamar State College Orange
- Jared Simmons, Licensed Vocational Nursing, West Orange-Stark High School
