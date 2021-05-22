LSCO awards scholarships at first ever Career and Technical Education Signing Day

Lamar State College Orange held its first-ever Career and Technical Education (CTE) Signing Day last night, awarding twenty-two students technical scholarships sponsored by local industry and foundation partners.

The event, patterned after a high school student “signing” their intent to play college sports, featured technical program scholarship awards from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, the Donald T. Boumans Foundation, Invista Orange, the Nelda C. and H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation, and the LSCO Foundation. The incoming and current students who earned these scholarships, when called to the stage, signed their scholarship award certificate with their families, scholarships sponsors, and LSCO President, Dr. Thomas Johnson, by their side.

“These scholarships are the result of some incredible generosity by our local industry and foundation benefactors. Generosity that manifests in the form of a permanent investment in our students’ futures and our community’s future. These students represent our bright, Orange future, and these scholarships will help them achieve that future. We are proud to celebrate these students and their achievements,” said LSCO President Thomas Johnson.

In attendance to congratulate their scholarship recipients were Craig Lemon and Vicki Derese from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Chris Brittain and Lacey Lemoine from Invista Orange, Clyde “Tad” V. McKee III from the Nelda C. and H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation, and Judge Courtney Arkeen from the LSCO Foundation.

Scholarship Recipients:



Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Scholarships

Kaycie Gunn, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange

Floyd Mouton, Process Technology, West Orange-Stark High School

Coy Walker, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange

Donald T. Boumans Foundation Scholarships

Kade Benoit, Instrumentation, Bridge City High School

Grace Dean, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange

Justin Sutton, Business, Deweyville High School

Invista Orange Scholarships

Nathan Bullard, Business Management, Vidor High School

Nia Lewis, Business Management, West Orange-Stark High School

Anthony Moore, Welding Technology, Lamar State College Orange

Dakota Posey, Process Technology, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School

Bailee South, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Orangefield High School

Nelda C. & H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation Scholarships

Jennifer August, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Lamar State College Orange

Autumn Burt, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Buna High School

Jesse Doucette, Process Technology, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School

Natalie Janda, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Lamar State College Orange

Sara Tucker, Upward Mobility Nursing (RN), Lamar State College Orange

LSCO Foundation Orange Memorial Hospital Corporation Scholarship