Art Quest @ Home is back

Popular summer camp kits from the Stark Museum of Art will offer young artists the opportunity to create several works of art from the comfort and safety of their own home. Each kit provides all of the art supplies, inspiration, and directions needed. Kits are individually designed for students entering grades 1st – 2nd, 3rd – 4th, and 5th – 6th grades and are free of charge. Limited kits are available and reserved on a first come, first serve basis. Register online at starkmuseum.org now.

Three camps will be offered for Art Quest @ Home:

Students entering 1st– 2nd grades will head out On the Range for their Art Quest @ Home experience. This camp kit will have your little artist looking at the horses of the Stark Museum of Art. Artists will work in felt to create Mini Horse Blankets, Sock Puppet Horses, and a Felt Landscape Board for their ponies to roam. Kits will be available for pick-up on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

During Art Quest @ Home: You’re Home, Students entering 3rd– 4th grades explore many types of homes featured in the artwork at the Stark Museum of Art. Artists will paint a birdhouse, complete a “self-portrait” of their own home, and create a piece of home décor to decorate their abode. Kits will be available for pick-up on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Students entering 5th– 6th grade will sigh What a Relief! as they discover the art of printmaking during their Art Quest @ Home camp. Artists will use styrofoam printing plates to create relief block printing while having fun with lines, shapes, and patterns in this addicting art form! Student-created printing plates will be used to make monotype prints, multi-layered prints, and radial or repeating tile patterns. Kits will be available for pick up on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Rebecca Johns, Studio and Outreach Programs Manager comments, “Art Quest @ Home summer camp kits provide a spark of ingenuity and all the supplies needed to transform a child’s imagination into artwork. Art Quest @ Home provides a high-quality studio experience in your own home and is offered to families completely free of charge. This kit-based program has been extremely popular and we expect spaces to fill quickly.”

For more information, contact Rebecca Johns at rjohns@starkmuseum.org or 409-886-2787, ext. 3028 or visit starkmuseum.org