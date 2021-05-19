May 19, 2021

St. Mary Catholic School Honor Roll

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

St. Mary Catholic School students that have achieved the 4th Nine Week Honor Rolls are:

95 and Above Distinguished

 7th Grade
Paige McKee

90 and Above

3rd Grade
Austin Bodin
Jacob King
Tri Nguyen
Ronan Watters

4th Grade
Katie Boehme

6th Grade
Allie Broussard
Preston Ewing
Josie Riedel
Evalen Rincon
Tristan Tran

7th Grade

Catherine Doan
Grace Wimberley

8th Grade

Victoria Cole
Lauren Corrao
Kiera Howington

