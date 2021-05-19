May 19, 2021

Jobs for Veterans

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:23 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

JOBS for Veterans – Thank you for your service. BPS will be hosting an informational employment summit for veterans – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard in the Heavy Industrial Industry at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 at Orange Church of God located at 1911 N. 16th Street in Orange.

