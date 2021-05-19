Community Briefs 5.19.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Food Safety Conference

Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance and Texas AgriLife Extension Service in Orange County are partnering together to present a free Food Safety Conference 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. The event will offer Speakers, Continental Breakfast, Lunch, Door Prizes, Vendors as well as Hand’s On Activities, Round Table Talk, Active Shooter Scenarios, Rodent Control, Vent-a-hood Maintenance and Health Department Speakers. Food Handlers Course offered for $20 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Deadline to register July 10, 2020. To register go to: orange.agrilife.org and click on the Registrations link.

Vendors needed

CASA is hosting a free family fun day on June 26, 2021, at Claiborne Park in Vidor and is need of vendors to help make it a great day of fun and activities for our local families and children! If your company or group is interested in joining the fun and providing a family-fun activity or snacks or drinks, please fill out the attached form and return to hnwatkins@casasnr.org. If you would like to help but cannot commit to providing an activity, we are also seeking sponsors for the following:

Bounce House/Slide – $250

Inflatable Slide – $295

Obstacle Course – $395

Restaurant & Hospitality Industry Job Fair

Job seekers are invited to a hospitality industry job fair on Tuesday, June 8th as the Sabine Area Restaurant Association, in collaboration with the Texas Restaurant Association, brings together employers in the restaurant and service sectors for a hiring event. The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the MCM Elegante Hotel, 2355 Interstate 10 in Beaumont, Texas. The job fair is free and open to the public.

Lions Club Charity Carnival

Save the dates for this year’s Orange Lions Club Charity Carnival to be held June 16 -June 19, June 23 – June 26, and June 30 – July 3. Times to be announced.

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on May 20. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#

Dance

VFW Post #2775 is holding a dance, open to the public, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on June 12, 2021, at the VFW Hall on North Hwy. 87 in Orange. Britt Goodwin will perform.

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes (on Mondays) starting on May 3rd through May 24th and the last one on, Tuesday, May 25th and will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the Neighborhood Facilities Building at 303 North 8th St, Orange (By the Orange Police Department). To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

Almost Summer Garage Sale

The VFW AUX 2775 Almost Summer Garage Sale will be held in the VFW Hall at 5303 N. 16th St on Saturday May 22, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost per table is $15. If you are setting up with clothes racks or tent frames the space and table will be $20. Parking lot spaces can be made available cost depends on amount of space needed. The venders will be able to set up on Friday May 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Early registration guarantees you a spot. Registration forms available at https://www.orangeleader.com/2021/04/12/almost-summer-garage-sale/

Getting Better Grief Group

Best Hospice Care of Texas hosts Getting Better Grief Group Orange every Thursday from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. through May 27, 2021 at Orange Train Depot located at 1210 West Green Ave in Orange or via Zoom. Register with Zoom in advance at https://bit.ly/2XSGiL2 Licensed Professional Counselor Chuck Olliff will lead the group. For more information call 409-813-1116 or email chuck@chuckolliff.com

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.