2021 “Miss Orange County Scholarship Pageant” winners announced

The Mauriceville Heritage Association hosted the 40th annual pageant in conjunction with the 2021 Crawfish Bash planned for April 30 through May 1. In 1981, the Mauriceville Crawfish Festival Association hosted the first Crawfish Festival Queen Pageant as a fundraising project. It quickly became an annual tradition in conjunction with the Mauriceville Crawfish Festival. In 2018, The Mauriceville Crawfish Festival Association became a federally recognized non-profit under the name Mauriceville Heritage Association and changed the format to the annual festival. In conjunction with those changes, the Annual Mauriceville Crawfish Festival Queen became Miss Orange County to fully represent our area. For 40 years, our association has produced not just a pageant, but a moving experience that remains in the hearts and on the minds of local young women for generations. In recognition of the 40th year, an heirloom crown was added to the awards to be passed each year to the newly crowned Miss Orange County.

The Miss Orange County Pageant was held on Saturday, April 17 at the Vidor High School Auditorium.

Sierra Elena Wiltz – Miss Orange County

Cameron Nicole Jenkins – Junior Miss

Mia Rose Solis – Pre-Teen Miss

Brelyn Nicole Venable – Young Miss

Layla Presley Howell – Little Miss

Ava Grace Solis – Petite Miss

Caroline Elizabeth Morris – Mini Miss

Brynn Reese Blackshear – Tiny Miss

Olivia Franks – Toddler Miss

Braye Morgan Blackshear – Baby Miss

Gentry Kate Anderson – Infant Miss

Sweetheart Queen – Evelyn Jade Chesson

Photos courtesy of Mauriceville Heritage Association