May 18, 2021

woccisd

WOCCISD Closed Remainder of Week

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the uncertainty of the latest weather forecast from the National Weather Service,  West Orange-Cove CISD will be closed for the remainder of the week. All planned campus events will be rescheduled. Classes will resume on Monday, May 24, 2021.

