Orange County marriage licenses issued 5.10- 5.14.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of May 10 – May 14, 2021:
Gavin N. Gilbreath and Sarah E. Truncale
Christopher T. Griffin and Stephanie M. Shaw
Robert L. Lucas and Lisa R. Marshall
Michael S. Currington and Kourtney D. Venoy
Cody M. Wise and Leah J. Copeland
Israel M. Rodriguez, Jr and Amber C. Nash
Carl F. Harrell, Jr. and Carolyn A. Riley
Jeremiah S. Fuss and Tiffanie M. Bridges
Garrett G. Guillot and Harley M. Jones
Adam A. Apodaca and Tonie P. Miller
Jimmy D. Womack, III and Melinda K. Landry
Trevor W. Elliott and Courtney L. Shelton
