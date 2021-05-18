Orange County marriage licenses issued 5.10- 5.14.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of May 10 – May 14, 2021:

Gavin N. Gilbreath and Sarah E. Truncale

Christopher T. Griffin and Stephanie M. Shaw

Robert L. Lucas and Lisa R. Marshall

Michael S. Currington and Kourtney D. Venoy

Cody M. Wise and Leah J. Copeland

Israel M. Rodriguez, Jr and Amber C. Nash

Carl F. Harrell, Jr. and Carolyn A. Riley

Jeremiah S. Fuss and Tiffanie M. Bridges

Garrett G. Guillot and Harley M. Jones

Adam A. Apodaca and Tonie P. Miller

Jimmy D. Womack, III and Melinda K. Landry

Trevor W. Elliott and Courtney L. Shelton