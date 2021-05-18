May 18, 2021

LSCO rescinds mask requirements

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:41 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Lamar State College Orange President Dr. Thomas Johnson has announced that LSCO, a component of the Texas State University System, has made protocol adjustments to follow the Governor’s latest Executive Order, and face coverings will no longer be required on campus. This is effective immediately.

