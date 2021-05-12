Today is May 12
Nutty Fudge Day
Buttermilk Fudge
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 1/4 cup buttermilk
- 4 tablespoon butter
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 tablespoon light corn syrup
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 2 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
Combine the sugar, buttermilk, butter, baking soda and syrup in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly until the mixture registers 235 degrees on a candy thermometer.
Remove from the heat, stir in the vanilla and pecans. Beat slightly and pour into a buttered pan and cut into squares.
Fibromyalgia Awareness Day
Understanding fibromyalgia
Pain is a fact of everyday life for millions of people across the globe. According to the National Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain Association, one in nine adults in the United States suffers with severe, disabling pain. There are various types of pain, and fibromyalgia is one type that has garnered increased attention in recent years.
The NFMCPA reports that roughly 10 million Americans have fibromyalgia and that the overwhelming majority of those cases are women. Canada’s Arthritis Society notes that fibromyalgia affects roughly 2 percent of Canadians, meaning it’s as significant an issue in Canada as it is in the United States.
What is fibromyalgia?
Fibromyalgia is a chronic pain disorder that causes widespread pain and tenderness to touch. The pain and tenderness can increase and decrease over time, and the NFMCPA notes that symptoms can vary in intensity. Stiffness and cognitive difficulties that affect memory and the ability to concentrate are among the most prevalent symptoms of fibromyalgia. The American College of Rheumatology notes that people with fibromyalgia often suffer from fatigue and sleep problems.
What do medical professionals know about fibromyalgia?
Much is known about fibromyalgia, but unfortunately there is no cure for it. The causes of fibromyalgia are unknown, but the ACR reports that the latest research suggests the central nervous system is involved in the development of the disorder. The ACR also emphasizes that fibromyalgia is not a byproduct of an autoimmune, inflammation, joint, or muscle disorder. In addition, the ACR indicates that, while fibromyalgia may run in families, genetics alone do not cause it. However, certain genes may make certain people more likely to get fibromyalgia.
Emotional stress may contribute to fibromyalgia. For example, the Arthritis Society notes that the onset of some instances of fibromyalgia have been linked to traumatic incidents or emotional experiences, such as car accidents or the death of a loved one.
Can fibromyalgia be treated?
Treatment can help people live with fibromyalgia, but a treatment that works for one person will not necessarily be effective for another. The ACR notes that both non-drug and medication-based treatments are available to patients diagnosed with fibromyalgia. People can discuss the pros and cons of the various fibromyalgia treatment options with their physicians to find the best solution for them.
Fibromyalgia affects millions of people in the United States and Canada. Though it can be a painful condition to live with, people have options in regard to alleviating that pain and living as normal a life as possible.
Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
How motorcycle riders can stay safe
Warm weather and road trips often go hand-in-hand, and spring and summer are prime seasons for motorcycle riders to get out on the highway.
Motorcycle riders are at an extreme disadvantage when sharing the road with cars and trucks. In the event of a collision, motorcycle riders can be seriously injured and are far less protected than those in a car or truck. The latest data indicates motorcyclists are about 28 times as likely as passenger car occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash, states the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Motorcycle riders face greater hazards from debris on the road or other road conditions. Despite all this, the NHTSA says the number of motorcyclists killed in crashes dropped to 4,985 in 2018, marking an almost 5 percent decrease from their most recent study on motorcycling fatalities. Continuing to be safe, and educating oneself about motorcycle safety – whether you are a rider or someone sharing the road – can continue to keep injuries and accidents low.
· Wear protective gear. The NHTSA says the right helmet can mean the difference between life and death. From shape to style to fit, riders can work with helmet companies and outfitters to find the right helmet for them. Long pants, eye protection, riding gloves, and a waterproof jacket also make for effective and protective gear.
· Take a class. Novices would be wise to enroll in classes to go over motorcycling basics and safety guidelines that can keep them alive and well on the road. Check with your local motor vehicle commission or driving schools about classes that may be available.
· Avoid blind spots. Motorcycles are difficult to see on the road. Try to stay out of vehicles’ blind spots as much as possible and maintain safe distances between your bike and others on the road.
· Make yourself visible. Wear something bright or use reflective or nylon tape and mesh to make yourself more visible to fellow motorists.
· Never ride tired or intoxicated. Fatigue and/or alcohol reduces reaction time and could find you making costly mistakes that put your life in danger.
· Share the road responsibly. Drivers of cars and trucks need to be diligent in keeping their eyes and ears open for motorcycle riders, allowing them a wide berth.
Motorcyclists will be taking to the roads in increasing numbers, and safety should be their top priority.
Orange Police Beat 5.11.21
