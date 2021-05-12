Sip, Shop, Scholarships

Mathews Jewelers Orange and the Rotary Club of Orange teamed up together to host a fundraising event to help raise scholarship funds for area students. Pior to the April 24 event, Spring Sip and Shop, Orange Rotary was concerned it may have to change the amount given in scholarships from $1000 to $500. The event was such a success the club was able to provide five scholarships to graduating seniors. Tina Romero

with Mathews Jewelers Orange presented Orange Rotary with 20-percent of the proceeds from the event at the Tuesday Rotary meeting at Robert’s.