Recruitment efforts continue as Red Cross builds capacity

As the American Red Cross recognizes Hurricane Preparedness Week – offering safety tips and planning resources, efforts remain focused on building volunteer capacity for hurricane season.

According to a Colorado State University 2021 hurricane forecast, Texas has a 75 percent probability of a named storm impact.

“When disaster strikes a community, managing it is a community effort,” said Greg Sowell, Nacogdoches County Judge. “A volunteer force that is well trained and organized is vital to any emergency operation. The Red Cross is a wonderful way to get involved.”

If you are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur, please visit the Texas Gulf Coast American Red Cross and select Volunteer or select: https://www.redcross.org/local/texas/gulf-coast/volunteer.html

HIGH PRIORITY POSITIONS

Shelter team help needed We need volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks to help those we serve.

Disaster responder help needed We need volunteers who are team-oriented and want to make a difference. Team members will mostly respond virtually to provide compassionate and immediate care and assistance to those impacted. On occasion, a larger response may require some on-scene presence and coordination.