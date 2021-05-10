Orange County marriage licenses issued 5.3-5.7.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of May 3 – May 7, 2021:
Arthur R. Randall Jr. and Meghan M. Williamson
James L. Inglis and Kendra L. Swanson
Jonathan M. Verhoff and Natalie B. Ziegler
Carmichael W. Wiley and Brook D. Ehrlich
Kody D. Greer and Erica L. Jones
Austin G. Phillips and Trinity A. Harmon
Donnal L. Armstrong and Elizabeth A. Morris
Jacob B. Vaughn and Kimber L. Barton
Jerry L. Wilson and Karen J. Anderson
Chad R. Connally and Megan M. Ginn
Kevonta D. Alexander and Jamie A. Hudson
Anthony L. Long and Samantha J. Caskey
Link J. Millard and Katherine M. Leggett
Christian J. Simonton and Jessica S. Cloud
Luke A. Placette and Faith I. Cruz-Stephson
Today is May 10
