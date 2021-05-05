OrangeYouBold: Let’s celebrate our teachers

Hello beautiful people. This week is teacher appreciation week. It is not too late for you to do something for the ones the shape the world we live in.

Teachers have dealt with a very trying year do to COVID-19. Several hats have been worn in the field of education this school year. It has been a year of adapting and accepting things that simply could not be changed.

I know this feels like the longest year ever, but here we are approaching the finish line and we have survived and thrived. We may be thriving in the things we never expected to thrive in and that’s okay. Living and learning are what we must do to be successful.

My sincere thank you goes out to all educators. You are appreciated in ways you don’t realize. I hope this week will bring you lots of sweets, eats and precious hand-written notes.

Are you wondering what you can do for the teacher in your life? There are always the obvious store-bought gifts, gift cards and snacks. Teachers will most likely love anything your little one brings. It’s the thought that resonates with your teacher.

I know we all get busy and tend to forget things we intend on doing, but you can always express your appreciation in words.

Naturally a Sonic drink would be greatly appreciated too. Let your child help you express your appreciation for the one they spend most of their day with by sharing their favorite things about their teacher.

Grab a bag of bite size candy and attach a little note to say thank you. Cheesy is the best way to go, trust me on this one. We all love cheesy when it comes to kids. It is the most precious form of expression in my opinion.

Hit the google scene for some great ideas and shower your teacher with appreciation this week. They could use the heartfelt words to get them through this last grading period.

Remember to appreciate others boldly. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.