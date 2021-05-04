May 4, 2021

Women’s Conference

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:57 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Ignite Christian Fellowship presents Tearing Down Stronghold Women’s Conference from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Friday May 14, 2021 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at 4685 Hwy. 12 in Vidor. Conference with worship, teaching, and testimonies designed just for women. Free event, lunch on Saturday. RSVP at https://ignitechristianfellowship.com/

