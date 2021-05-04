Orange County marriage licenses issued 4.26- 4.30.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of April 26 – April 30, 2021:
Lemarcus D. Walker and Anna L. Corbett
Christian D. Quebedeaux and Alisa R. Jensen
Matt M. Thompson and Angela S. LaPointe
Joshua B. Fuss and Brooke D. Nolan
Joshua R. Savoy and Jeshua D. Roman Velez
Brandon H. Quirante and Rhoni N. Richard
Michael E. Abney and Tamaria J. Campbell
Donald J. Smith and Tiffeny M. LaBlanc
