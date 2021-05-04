May 4, 2021

  • 77°
Photo courtesy OFISD

OF students compete at UIL Academic Meet

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:06 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

On Saturday, May 1st two students from Orangefield High School competed in the Conference 4-A State UIL Academic Meet. Bella Morgan competed in Headline Writing (Sponsor Rachel Taylor) and Jezlyn Matlock placed 4th in Computer Applications (Sponsor Misty Bellard).

