Excitement building for Depot Day

Children young and old, the Friends of the Orange Depot and City of Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. are looking forward to the fun of Depot Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at the Orange Train Depot Museum at 1210 Green Avenue in Orange. Depot Day is an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the Orange Depot traditionally held on the first Saturday in May on the grounds. Entry is free with a small fee charged for rides.